Jane I. Isom, 83, of Davenport died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Ida Grove, Iowa. Arrangements are with McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

She was born May 9, 1938, in Danbury, the daughter of Raymond and Ethel (Sands) Jessen. On Sept. 7, 1959, she married Raymond E. Isom in Mapleton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2019.

Jane graduated from the Methodist School of Nursing in Sioux City and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at the Ida Grove Horn Memorial Hospital.

Her memberships included Asbury United Methodist Church and the Silver Creek Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, playing computer games and her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Lyn) Isom of Mediapolis, Iowa, and Brenda (Marshall) Bumann of LeClaire, Iowa; her grandchildren, Katerina (Kyle) Millizer, Kortni (Alex) Huibregtse, Nicholas Isom, Sarah (Matt) Flugge, Rebecca Bumann, and Jacob (Kristen) Bumann; her great-grandchildren, Emery and Raymond Millizer; her brothers, Roger (Marlene) Jessen of Danbury, Marvin (Vicki) Jessen of Sioux City, and Larry (Mary) Jessen of Boerne, Texas; and her brothers-in-law, Glen Isom of Danbury, and Richard Isom of Missouri Valley, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Steven; her twin sister, Jean Skou; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Girl Scouts or the Ida Grove Horn Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.