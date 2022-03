Jane F. Rohde

Sheldon, Iowa

86, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Services: March 26 at 1 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Sheldon. Celebration of Life: March 26 at 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Sheldon. Burial: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Sheldon. Visitation: March 25 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Vander Ploeg Funeral Home - Sheldon.