Janet A. Backman
FUNERAL HOME
Mohr Funeral Home - Ponca
218 N East St
Ponca, NE

Janet A. Backman

Ponca, Neb.

Janet A. Backman, 84, of Ponca peacefully passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, while in hospice care in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca, with the Rev. Kim Belken officiating. Burial will be in Ponca City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1936 near Hartington, Neb., to John and Wilma (Carstens) Bargstadt. She was raised in Hartington and graduated from Hartington High School. She completed an Associate Degree to be an X-Ray Technician in Sioux Falls. She married Evan Backman on Oct. 19, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington and spent most of their life together in the Ponca area. She retired after 25 years as Associate County Judge for Dixon County.

Janet loved being a mother and grandmother. Over the years, she enjoyed horseback riding, traveling, gardening, playing piano, and was an avid card player.

Janet is survived by four children Mark and his wife Melinda of Eagan, Minn., Linda Simms of Ponca, Bob Backman of Wayne, Neb., and Lana and her husband Ron Scrivner of Pierce, Neb.; three siblings Joyce Nelson of Sioux Falls, Gary Bargstadt of Ankeny, Iowa, and Kathy and her husband Lowell Provancha; her grandchildren Ronnie Backman, Jonathan (Laura) Backman, Adam (Samantha) Tweedy, Timothy (Brittani) Simms, Eric Backman, Jenna Tweedy, Ashley Simms, Rachel Tweedy, Jacob Backman, Rachel Backman and Lucas Scrivner; six great-grandchildren Zaida and Sylvia Tweedy (Adam), Brayden and Makynleigh Simms (Timothy), Rebelle Simms (Ashley), and Sierra Backman (Jonathan); and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Wilma; her husband Evan; her siblings Kenny Bargstadt, George Bargstadt, and Bonnie Hoesing; and an infant daughter.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Ponca, NE
Jul
1
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Ponca, NE
Jul
2
Service
10:30a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Ponca, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loved Aunt Jan so much! My favorite memory of her was a day we spent in the Old Market in Omaha after a family Christmas gathering. We wound up at Billy Froggs having a few cocktails and reliving memories!! Wish we could do it again.
Patricia Hoesing Allison
June 30, 2021
