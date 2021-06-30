Janet A. Backman

Ponca, Neb.

Janet A. Backman, 84, of Ponca peacefully passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, while in hospice care in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca, with the Rev. Kim Belken officiating. Burial will be in Ponca City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1936 near Hartington, Neb., to John and Wilma (Carstens) Bargstadt. She was raised in Hartington and graduated from Hartington High School. She completed an Associate Degree to be an X-Ray Technician in Sioux Falls. She married Evan Backman on Oct. 19, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington and spent most of their life together in the Ponca area. She retired after 25 years as Associate County Judge for Dixon County.

Janet loved being a mother and grandmother. Over the years, she enjoyed horseback riding, traveling, gardening, playing piano, and was an avid card player.

Janet is survived by four children Mark and his wife Melinda of Eagan, Minn., Linda Simms of Ponca, Bob Backman of Wayne, Neb., and Lana and her husband Ron Scrivner of Pierce, Neb.; three siblings Joyce Nelson of Sioux Falls, Gary Bargstadt of Ankeny, Iowa, and Kathy and her husband Lowell Provancha; her grandchildren Ronnie Backman, Jonathan (Laura) Backman, Adam (Samantha) Tweedy, Timothy (Brittani) Simms, Eric Backman, Jenna Tweedy, Ashley Simms, Rachel Tweedy, Jacob Backman, Rachel Backman and Lucas Scrivner; six great-grandchildren Zaida and Sylvia Tweedy (Adam), Brayden and Makynleigh Simms (Timothy), Rebelle Simms (Ashley), and Sierra Backman (Jonathan); and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Wilma; her husband Evan; her siblings Kenny Bargstadt, George Bargstadt, and Bonnie Hoesing; and an infant daughter.