Janet E. Hahn

formerly Aurelia, Iowa

86, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Memorial Services: Sept. 20, 11 a.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, Iowa. Family Prayer service: Sept. 13, 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Cherokee. Visitation: one hour prior to service time. Masks are optional.