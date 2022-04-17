Janice M. Anderson

Onawa, Iowa, formerly South Sioux City

Janice M. Anderson, 80, of Onawa and formerly of South Sioux City passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Interment will be at Eastview Cemetery in Bladen, Neb. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Janice was born the daughter of Clyde and Ruby (Kinley) James on June 29, 1941, in Bladen. She graduated from Bladen High School in 1959 and from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1963 with a degree in special education. Janice married Arthur Gale in 1973. To this union a son, Michael Gale, was born. Arthur passed away in 1984. She later married Cecil "Andy" Anderson and blended her family with his; gaining two stepdaughters to her household which she came to love as her own. Andy passed away in 2012.

Janice lived and taught in Omaha and Sioux City for a short time before settling in South Sioux City. She taught special education there for over 30 years until her retirement. In her retirement years she stayed very active, leading a life of service and helping others. She volunteered with The Special Olympics since 1978 and was very proud to have taken a team to the World Games and also to Alaska. Her friend and colleague, Marla Grier of South Sioux City worked with Janice to improve children's lives.

She also served in various positions in the South Sioux City Education Association. She was also active in Hope Lutheran Church's LWML. After an early retirement, she was active in Onawa's card-making club, the American Legion Auxiliary, Good Sam's, the Monona County Fair, and the Onawa Women's Club. She bowled in a league in Sioux City which she very much enjoyed.

Janice was an educator and a volunteer. Often her former students and Special Olympians would keep in touch with her through phone calls, and she would advise them and help if she could. She helped by listening to children read at Onawa Elementary School. Her kindness, goodness, and guidance will be sorely missed by those who loved her.

Janice is survived by her son, Michael (Amber) Gale of Tallahassee, Fla.; stepdaughters, Angela Blatchford of Onawa, Deann (Michael) Dubrall of Le Mars, Iowa, Sheri Berry of Brooklyn, Iowa, and Karla Pudenz of Kansas City; brother, Clyde (Jan) James, Jr. of Axtell, Neb.; niece and nephews, Cynthia (Tobin) Houlden of Kearney, Neb., Brian James of Kearney, Tim James of Kearney, and Robert James of Kearney; grandchildren, Nick Pack, Ty Gifford, Austin Dubrall, Alexis Mace, Katelyn Mace, Hannah Mace, Kristine Pudenz, Matthew Pudenz, and Ben Pudenz, and Kirk, Kole, Kaity, and Kylie Berry; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Arthur and Andy; grandchild, Ashley Askew; and sister-in-law, Teresa James.

A special thanks goes out to her friends in Onawa who helped her during her illness, especially her neighbor, Ann Crawford.