Janice Ann Bennett

Neola, Iowa

Janice Ann Bennett died on Monday, Dec. 6, having attained the age of 81 years, one month, and 27 days.

Janice Ann Bennett was born on Oct. 9, 1940, to Duane Gillette Bennett and Lora Genevieve (Gambs) Bennett in Mapleton, Iowa. Growing up on the family farm near Smithland, Iowa, she graduated from Smithland Consolidated School with the class of 1959.

She attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb. She then moved to Newman Grove, Neb., where she taught school. While living there, she met Arthur Duhachek, whom she married on Dec. 27, 1961. To this Union were born five sons: Mark, Keith, Duane, Kirk, and Scott.

After settling in Neola, Janice was an active member of the Methodist Church; a scout leader for many years, receiving the Silver Beaver Award for her contributions; and received a BA in education from Buena Vista in May 1989.

Janice joined the ministry of the United Methodist Church, serving for nine years as Minister of Riverside UMC in Sioux City. She retired in June 2010 and moved back to Neola.

She is survived by sons Mark Duhachek (Tammy), Kirk Duhachek (Asure) and Scott Duhachek (Sue); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons Keith and Duane; parents; brothers Richard and Raymon; and sister Carolyn.