Janice E. (Carlson) Borchers

Sioux City

Janice E. "God is Gracious" (Carlson) Borchers died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the residence that was her childhood home built by her parents.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Gethsemane section, Lot 157. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting the family.

Janice Carlson, the daughter of Fred and Lelia (Fetterman) Carlson was born Nov. 21, 1946 in Sioux City. Jan's fondest and most meaningful childhood memories included her love of horses, and time spent on her aunt/uncle's family farm in South Dakota, or their fishing resort in Minnesota. She graduated from Central High School in 1966 and enjoyed marching as a Centralette.

On March 11, 1967, Jan was united in marriage with Gregory J. Borchers in Sioux City. Jan devoted her life to caring for her family; when her children were older, she worked at Shopko, Gateway, and later was the bookkeeper for their drywall business. After her children were grown, Jan spent time living and working near her siblings in Sioux Falls, S.D.; Custer, S.D.; and Franklin, Tenn.

Jan loved cooking, enjoyed watching cooking shows, and was a foodie but could make amazing dishes without a recipe. Jan had a gift of hospitality and valued serving as much as fellowship. When she was no longer able to do the serving, she was still adamant in ensuring food was delivered or picked up to enjoy with others. Jan also loved the outdoors and all things nature. She was good at everything she did and enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and landscaping.

Jan's faith is what sustained her during the various trials, some tragic, she encountered throughout her life, including the loss of independence at the end of her life. Jan was known to be a woman of prayer and gratitude. Jan was selfless, generous, kind and caring. She also had strong political convictions as well, and enjoyed sharing about them. Jan knew why she believed what she believed. Jan was always teaching and learning, was resourceful, enjoyed watching game shows on TV and had a great sense of humor (even though she thought she wasn't funny).

Jan is survived by her son Brian (Dawn) Borchers; and two daughters Monica Koetters and Kim Uhl, all of Sioux City; seven grandchildren Emily, Daniel, Robert, Lauren, Joshua, Megan, Tyler; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters Patricia Hedemark of Indiana, and Ginni Shattuck of South Dakota, brothers Fred Carlson of South Dakota, Rick (Laura) Carlson of Kentucky, and Dan (Lynette) Carlson, New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons Jeff and Chad Borchers; sister June Hickman; and two great-grandchildren Grayson and Jackson.

Special thanks to the caring and professional staff from Hospice of Siouxland. Jan outlived her prognosis which was a true testament to her faith and devoted care and love of her family and caregivers. She will be greatly missed.

We love you, Mom!