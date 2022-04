JaNice Overdahl Hanson

Formerly Elk Point, S.D.

JaNice Overdahl Hanson, 102, formerly of Elk Point passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Elk Point. Family will be present at 1 p.m. at the church to greet friends and neighbors. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements with Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point.