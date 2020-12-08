Janis A. (Coffie) Johnson

Apache Junction, Ariz., formerly Sergeant Bluff

Janis A. (Coffie) Johnson passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2020 at her home in Apache Junction at the age of 91.

The family hopes to have a Celebration of Life in the late spring or summer when the "damn-Covid" threat eases. (She would want us to say "and please keep wearing your mask!")

Jan Johnson ("Mo") was born in Sioux City on July 6, 1929 to parents Jess Coffie and Marian (Turley) Coffie. She lived a wonderful life with her family on the Coffie Farm in Sergeant Bluff with her two older brothers Darwin and Robert and younger sister, and forever best friend, Janene "Nene."

Tragedy struck their family, when her beloved brother, Robert, 23, was killed in a plane crash. He was a passenger on a small plane piloted by his friend that crashed into a cornfield just southeast of town. They found a note that Robert, a pilot and ANG member, had written in his diary stating that he intended to "earn his life." This struck a chord with Jan and she set about to do just that.

Jan graduated from Sgt. Bluff-Luton High School in 1947. She attended Briar Cliff College until marrying the "love of her life" George Johnson on April 17, 1948. They moved into married housing at Iowa State and she worked while George pursued his degree. Their first child was born in 1951 and then her focus became being an amazing mother to what would end up being five children.

They had great adventures as a family living in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Texas, back to Missouri, and then finally settling back in Sergeant Bluff. When her youngest went off to school in 1971, she decided that she would start a career in real estate. She excelled in real estate sales, working for Homeland Realty in Sioux City and then continuing her career in Arizona when moving there later in life.

She also opened a business (Singing Hills Secondhand Finds) in Sioux City in 2004. The business is thriving and is run by Jan's daughter, Libbi, and a few other amazing women who work there.

Jan's life was her family and they meant everything to her, and she to them. They had many great adventures and travels together and were always having a good belly-laugh about something.

Jan is survived by her sister Janene "Nene" Watson; all five of her children, Debbi Semonell and husband Steve, Robbi Johnson, Libbi Thompson and husband Frank, Matt Johnson and wife Judy, and Peggy (PJ) Snyder and husband Paul; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Marian "Mom" Coffie, and Jess Coffie; brothers Darwin, baby John, and Robert Coffie; husband George Johnson; and nephew Robert "Bobby" Watson.

Jan loved the motto "Life is Good" and man, it sure was good with her in it!