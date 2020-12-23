Jay W. Kirkendall

Sloan, Iowa

Jay W. Kirkendall, 79, of Sloan passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at CHI Health Lakeside Hospital, Omaha, Neb.

A public visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Community Church of Christ, Sloan. (Social distancing measures must be followed-Due to Covid-19 restrictions- Masks are required.) A private family service will be held with Dr. Emery Killian officiating, with burial in the Sloan Cemetery, Sloan. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Jay Walpole Kirkendall was born April 18, 1941 in Sloan, the son of Jess 'Ike' Benjamin and Mary Ellen (Walpole) Kirkendall. He graduated from Sloan High School in Sloan.

Jay and Karen Rae (Parsley) were united in marriage on Sept. 23, 1961 in Sloan. He was a business owner of Kirkendall Standard alongside his brother James 'Jim' Kirkendall for 42 years.

Jay had many hobbies and interests. He was an avid hunter and had an especially strong passion for turkey hunting. He loved collecting guns and was a proud lifetime member of the NRA. Jay also loved racing pigeons. He was a well-known flyer throughout the pigeon world for over 35 years. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with his son Joe while refurbishing his prized 1960 Pontiac. He never got tired of winning awards at car shows across the country. Mostly, Jay loved spending time with his family. He treasured his time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a faithful member of the Community Church of Christ in Sloan and demonstrated a love of his church thru his deep faith.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen Kirkendall of Sloan; his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Karen Kirkendall of Sloan; children, Joe (Wendy) Kirkendall of Omaha, and Laura (Mark) Stearns of Somonauk, Ill.; grandchildren, Amy (Kyle) Brant, Kelli (Ryan) Hesse, Samantha (Josh) Killian, and Chelsea Stearns; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Lucas, and Scarlett Brant, Amelia and Adalyn Hesse; special family friend, Alan (Sara) Flanders; sister, Candace Maynard of Camdenton, Missouri; brother, Daniel (Bonnie) Kirkendall of Camdenton, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Linda Kirkendall of Sloan, Sue Kirkendall of Sioux City, Trudy (John) Coil of Sloan, and Vicky Silbernagel of Ft Worth, Texas; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jess 'Ike' Kirkendall; two brothers, James 'Jim' Kirkendall and Kirk Kirkendall; father and mother-in-law, Virgil and Lorraine Parsley; and brother-in-law, Larry Silbernagel.