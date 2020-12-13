Menu
Jay Louis Wren
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD

Jay Louis Wren

Akron, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Jay Louis Wren, 72, of Akron, formerly Sioux City, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held this summer. Arrangements are under the direction of George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared his life are his fianceé, Deb Youngren of Akron, Iowa; two sons, Jon (Kari) Wren of Omaha, and Joe (Breanna) Wren of Westfield, Iowa; four grandchildren, Mason (Aly) Wren, Parker Wren, Kirsten Wren and Cody Wren; three great-grandchildren, Dashel, Jaxson and Thomas; a sister, Suzanne Motley of Jay, Okla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jane Wren; and a sister, Paulette Hansen.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
George Boom Funeral Home
