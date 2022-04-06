Menu
Jeanette Orth
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Rosary
Apr, 8 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Church of the Nativity
Jeanette Orth

Sioux City

Jeanette Orth, 90, of Sioux City passed away Friday, April 1, 2022.

Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Church of the Nativity, Mater Dei Parish. Rosary Service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by 10:00 a.m. Visitation at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.

Jeanette Clare Marecki, the daughter of Andrew and Veronica (Uliasz) Marecki, was born Aug. 12, 1931, in Sioux City. She was amongst one of the first graduating classes of Bishop Heelan High School in 1950. Following graduation, she began working as a bookkeeper.

On Sept. 6, 1953, Jeanette married Phillip Orth. She was a stay-at-home mom to their four children. Once the children were grown, she went back to work until her retirement in 1991. Jeanette was a member of the former St. Francis Catholic Church; she then became a member of Church of the Nativity. She volunteered for the Carmelite Monastery for 23 years, Mercy Medical Center for 25 years, along with multiple other local organizations. She loved word find puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.

She is survived by her husband, Phill Orth; children, Becky (George) Jacobs, Andrew Orth, Phillip (Lori) Orth, and Dr. Tom (Kandace) Orth; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Bernice Mazur.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, John Mazur.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Rosary
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Church of the Nativity
4241 Natalia Way, Sioux City, IA
Apr
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Church of the Nativity
4241 Natalia Way, Sioux City, IA
Apr
8
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Church of the Nativity
4241 Natalia Way, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
