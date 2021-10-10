Jeanne Anne Jensen-Kampfe

South Sioux City

Jeanne Anne Jensen-Kampfe, 74, of South Sioux City, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her home, comforted by her husband.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Jeanne was born on March 26, 1947, in Sioux City, to Martin and Myrtle (Carver) Johnson. Following her high school graduation from South Sioux City, Neb. with the Class of 1965, Jeanne worked in several pharmacies as a clerk.

She married Gary Kampfe on March 26, 2019, in South Sioux City, at their residence. Both Jeanne and Gary had been married previously, and both were widowed before finding each other. Jeanne and her first husband, Lloyd Jensen, married on March 31, 1968, to which union, two children were born. She took great pride in being a mother to both Julie and Craig. She was a member of the Strollers Car Club, a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed sewing, along with baking for her family and friends.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Gary of South Sioux City; son, Craig (Cheryl) Jensen of Sioux City; daughter, Julie (John) Thompson of Sioux City; grandson, John Lewis of Sioux City; brothers, Shane (Angie) Johnson, Marty (Bobbie) Johnson, and Ron (Sue) Johnson; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Johnson;

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lloyd on April 2, 2017; and brothers, Terry Johnson and infant, Scott Johnson.