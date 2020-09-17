Sister Jeanne Marie of Christ the Savior, OCD

Sioux City

Sister Jeanne Marie of Christ the Savior, OCD, 57, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at a local hospital.

A private funeral mass and burial will be held at the Carmelite Nuns Monastery in Sioux City. Bishop R. Walker Nickless is officiating. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jeanne Marie Moran was born on Dec. 19, 1962, the oldest child of the late Charles and Mary Moran of Milwaukee, Wis. Sister graduated from James Madison High School in Milwaukee in 1980 and the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Records Administration.

Prior to entering Carmel, she was employed in the Medical Record Department at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe, Wis., where she lived for five years. She was a member of St. Victor's Parish where she was involved with the Folk Choir. Sister Jeanne Marie enjoyed music, especially singing and playing several instruments.

Sister entered Carmel on Sept. 30, 1990, was clothed in the habit on May 9, 1991, and made her First Profession on May 8, 1993. Sister was solemnly professed on May 11, 1996.

Those left to honor her memory include her siblings, Dave (Sue) Moran, Madison, Wis., Jane (Steven) Neu, Cedar Park, Texas, John "Adrian" Moran, Chicago, Ill., and Angie Moran, Wauwatosa, Wis.; nieces and nephew, Emily and Ian Moran, Maria, Laura and Katherine Neu; her many uncles, aunts and cousins; and her sisters in Carmel.

We would like to thank Holy Spirit Retirement Home and MercyOne for their care of Sister, and with special thanks to Dr. Michael Jung for his faithful, exceptional and compassionate care of Sister during her long illness.