Jeannette L. Taylor

Sioux City

Jeannette L. Taylor, 87, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, following a brief illness.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jeannette was born on Oct. 28, 1933, to Charles and Louise Dierenfeld in Wall Lake, Iowa. She graduated from Wall Lake High School in 1951, where she participated in basketball and was selected as Homecoming Queen.

On July 26, 1953, Jeannette married Richard "Dick" Taylor of Odebolt, Iowa, Iowa, at Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake.

Ever the consummate wife and mother, Jeannette gave birth to four children, LuAnn Johnson (Stephen), Steve Taylor (Mary), Scott Taylor (Paula), and Kimberly Taylor (Mike Kleinschmit). Jeannette was active in her children's activities, serving as a Room Mother in schools, Den Mother in both Cub and Girl Scouts, and on the PTA.

Jeannette also loved traveling with her husband to different countries, and was an avid golf and bridge player along with her community service work in the church and PEO.

Jeannette is survived by her children; five grandchildren, Karissa, Stephanie, Sydney, Evyn, and Jason; a sister, Marlene Schmidt of Wall Lake, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a sister, Jean; and an infant brother, Donnie.

Memorial donations may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland, or Bickford of Sioux City.