Jeffery Allan Camarigg
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bauer-Hillis Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. - Rimersburg
758 Main St
Rimersburg, PA

Jeffery Allan Camarigg

Parker, Pa., formerly Sioux City

Jeffery Allan Camarigg, 61, of Parker and formerly of Sioux City died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his residence after a short illness.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Mt Hope Church of Conneration in Parker. Arrangements are with Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg, Pa. To send a condolence to Jeff's family please visit. www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

Born May 25, 1960, in Virginia, he was the son of Gary Camarigg and Sharon (Grinde) Camarigg Schiefen.

Jeff was a 1978 graduate of East High School, Sioux City, and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree at Wayne State College, Wayne, Neb. He married Suzanne Lynn Camarigg on Jan. 7, 2006.

He loved his dogs Grayc and Nubbin, motorcycles, nature, and was a sports fan. He was a standout high school basketball player. While he was often quiet, anyone that knew him well knew he had the best sense of humor and ability to keep you laughing. And, he loved Jesus!

He is survived by his daughter, Allyssa Rae Lind (George) of Nashville, Tenn.; brother, Michael Camarigg of Boulder, Colo.; the Schiefen stepsiblings, Dan, Dennis, Kathy, Gail, and Lisa; and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Suzanne; his parents; and his nephew, Chase.

He will be missed by his family and friends.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m.
Mt Hope Church of Conneration
Parker, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Bauer-Hillis Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. - Rimersburg
Gary Linfoot
October 5, 2021
