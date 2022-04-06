Jens Chris Bossow

Dakota City

Jens Chris Bossow, 62, of Dakota City passed away surrounded by his family, on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at a local hospital after a long battle with emphysema.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Dakota City Cemetery. Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. at the American Legion in South Sioux City. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jens was born on Oct. 24, 1959, in Sioux City to Leroy and Ramona "Judy" (Hansen) Bossow. He attended school in Kansas City, Mo., and in South Sioux City. He married Brenda Sue Tranmer on July 16, 1977, in Sioux City. Jens and Brenda made their home in South Sioux City and later moved to Dakota City.

Jens worked many places including owning his own fencing business. He was an ironworker and a proud member of the Ironworkers Union. Jens was an avid Raiders fan. He especially enjoyed a friendly banter with his mom when the Raiders played the Chiefs. He would also root for the Huskers and enjoyed getting together with a rowdy bunch to watch the games. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, watching NASCAR and spending time with his family and his dogs, whom he often said were better behaved than his kids. He also loved to BBQ, winning the Jackson cook-off for his chicken.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Bossow of Dakota City; children Jaci (Alex) Blancarte of Kansas City, Kan., Jens Jr. of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Joshua of South Sioux City; father, Leroy Bossow; sister, Lisa (Dino) Simmermon, all of Grain Valley, Mo.; brother, Jerry, Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren Anastasia, Christian, Parker, Nathan, Baylee, Addie and Gabe; great-grandchildren Brantley and Ava; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his mother Judy; brothers Rick and Shane Bossow; sister Robin Bossow; grandparents Jens and LaVera Hansen, and Paul and Hilda Bossow; and father- and mother-in-law Floyd and Darlene Tranmer.