Jerry Abdo
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Jerry Abdo

Sioux City

Gerald "Jerry" Lee Abdo, 74, of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Thomas Orthodox Church in Sioux City with Father Peter Cox officiating. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Orthodox Cemetery, Graceland Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. For those unable to attend, Jerry's service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page and their Youtube Channel. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald "Jerry," the son of James C. Sr. and Margaret (George) Abdo, was born March 13, 1946 in Sioux City. Jerry grew up in Sioux City and he attended Floyd Grade School, North Junior High School, and graduated from Central High School in 1964. Following high school, he completed one year of college.

Jerry worked for many years at I.P.S. (later MidAmerican Energy). In later years, he worked for the Sioux City Schools in the busing department.

On Oct. 6, 1990, Jerry was united in marriage to Patricia "Patti" Harrington at St. Thomas Orthodox Church. Jerry and Patti made their home in Sioux City. They enjoyed many good times together and went on several outings.

Jerry was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and he enjoyed going to Bob Roe's and Court Street. He was always up to have a good time.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patti" Abdo; stepdaughter, Carrie; two step grandchildren; one brother, Jim (Pat) Abdo; one nephew, Mike (Peg Robinson) Abdo; three nieces, Theresa (Gregg) Garthright, Carol (Dan) Brownsberger, and Pam Abdo; several cousins; and Jerry's special dog, Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and several aunts and uncles.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Thomas Orthodox Church in Sioux City
IA
Dec
10
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas Orthodox Church
Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am saddened to hear of Jerry's passing. He was always so sweet with Pat - a great caretaker. My mom, Hazel Hust, helped take care of Pat for 17 years with Senior Companions - and Pat was like a daughter to her. Please feel free to contact me at my cell phone 847-323-3609; I would love to reminisce with Pat.
Dona Bell
Friend
May 31, 2021
Rest In Peace dear, sweet Jerry I will always remember your nice smile, kindness, and sense of humor..,.Thank you for always taking such good care of my Aunt Patti; she was so blessed to have met you. You will be so missed. Love, Julie & Dan
Julie Shea
December 10, 2020
What a wonderfully strong person!!! Jerry was very protective of Patti, a very caring person with a cute sense of humor and a tremendous provider.
judy harrington
December 9, 2020
Sorry to hear of Jerry passing. My wife and Patty were best friends. We spent many years together. Jerry loved life and always had a smile. Condolences to the family. He will be missed.
Dave & Pattie Johnson
December 9, 2020
Suzanne Hegarty
December 9, 2020
Patti, so sorry to hear about Jerry, he was a great friend to me. I was so happy for him when he found you and to be at your wedding. RIP my friend.
Rosella Goodwin
December 9, 2020
Kristine Kirkpatrick
December 8, 2020
Jerry was my bus assistant at Sioux City schools. He was a pleasure to work with. Always good natured and was really good with the kids. Kind but firm! My husband and I always enjoyed seeing Jerry and Patti at Bob Roes. He always greeted us with a smile. RIP Jerry.
Mary Malloy
December 8, 2020
I will miss Grandpa grouch and I always love you, you will always be in my heart and soul. I remember that you came to visit me and my brother, my mom also my dad tom in collegeville Montana and I had fun when you and grandma happy when you guys came to visit us. Rest in peace grandpa grouch
David "DJ" Leate M Jr
December 8, 2020
Jerry and I were neighbors in the 1950s-he on Court Street, and I on Oak Street. Been a long time since those days. He was a good guy, and enjoyed a good time! May he rest in peace.
Bill Kersting
December 8, 2020
RIP Jerry...Have known you since the Woodman of The World Boys Club in the 50´s...You were a happy fun guy...Tommy Abelson Sarasota Fl.
Tom Abelson
December 8, 2020
