Jerry Abdo

Sioux City

Gerald "Jerry" Lee Abdo, 74, of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Thomas Orthodox Church in Sioux City with Father Peter Cox officiating. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Orthodox Cemetery, Graceland Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. For those unable to attend, Jerry's service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page and their Youtube Channel. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald "Jerry," the son of James C. Sr. and Margaret (George) Abdo, was born March 13, 1946 in Sioux City. Jerry grew up in Sioux City and he attended Floyd Grade School, North Junior High School, and graduated from Central High School in 1964. Following high school, he completed one year of college.

Jerry worked for many years at I.P.S. (later MidAmerican Energy). In later years, he worked for the Sioux City Schools in the busing department.

On Oct. 6, 1990, Jerry was united in marriage to Patricia "Patti" Harrington at St. Thomas Orthodox Church. Jerry and Patti made their home in Sioux City. They enjoyed many good times together and went on several outings.

Jerry was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and he enjoyed going to Bob Roe's and Court Street. He was always up to have a good time.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patti" Abdo; stepdaughter, Carrie; two step grandchildren; one brother, Jim (Pat) Abdo; one nephew, Mike (Peg Robinson) Abdo; three nieces, Theresa (Gregg) Garthright, Carol (Dan) Brownsberger, and Pam Abdo; several cousins; and Jerry's special dog, Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and several aunts and uncles.