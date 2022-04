Jerry Lee Albers

Onawa, Iowa

83, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Services: Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Mapleton, Iowa. Burial: Jan. 7 at 3:30 p.m., Resthaven Cemetery, Le Mars, Iowa. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Arrangements with Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.