Jerry L. Carver

Sioux City

Jerry L. Carver, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at a local hospital.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., with services at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.

Jerry Leroy Carver was born July 24, 1951, in Sioux City, the son of Henry and Marjorie (Teague) Carver. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1971.

Jerry married Linda Sue Daugherty on July 23, 1973; together they had a son, Chad Leroy on May 30. Linda later passed away in 2018.

He worked part-time during 1969 for the Sioux City School District in the Maintenance Department. After graduating, he worked there full-time, retiring after 38 years. At age 58, he had to go on disability due to health issues.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gambling.

Jerry is survived by his son, Chad Carver; three brothers, Harry (Jolene) Carver of Des Moines, Larry Carver (his twin), and Rick Carver of Sioux City; two sisters, Carolyn (Roger) Williams of Omaha, and Cheryl Parker, of Sioux City. He was loved and cherished by many nieces and nephews; his best friend for over 50 years, Herb Lias; sister-in-law,Vicky Freeman; two brothers-in-law, Ed (Dianna) Daugherty and Tim (Kim) Daugherty, all of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Sue Carver; and sister, Linda Darlene Carver.