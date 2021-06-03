Menu
Jerry L. Carver
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Jerry L. Carver

Sioux City

Jerry L. Carver, 69, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at a local hospital.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., with services at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.

Jerry Leroy Carver was born July 24, 1951, in Sioux City, the son of Henry and Marjorie (Teague) Carver. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1971.

Jerry married Linda Sue Daugherty on July 23, 1973; together they had a son, Chad Leroy on May 30. Linda later passed away in 2018.

He worked part-time during 1969 for the Sioux City School District in the Maintenance Department. After graduating, he worked there full-time, retiring after 38 years. At age 58, he had to go on disability due to health issues.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gambling.

Jerry is survived by his son, Chad Carver; three brothers, Harry (Jolene) Carver of Des Moines, Larry Carver (his twin), and Rick Carver of Sioux City; two sisters, Carolyn (Roger) Williams of Omaha, and Cheryl Parker, of Sioux City. He was loved and cherished by many nieces and nephews; his best friend for over 50 years, Herb Lias; sister-in-law,Vicky Freeman; two brothers-in-law, Ed (Dianna) Daugherty and Tim (Kim) Daugherty, all of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Sue Carver; and sister, Linda Darlene Carver.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Jun
12
Service
4:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
he was a very quiet good natured outgoing guy that i have known for years he will be missed
steven anson friend of chad
June 12, 2021
Had a good many years working with little buddy. He will be missed.
Bill Mallett
Work
June 12, 2021
Carol, I´m sorry for your loss. I know she meant a lot to you. My sympathy to the rest of her family as well.
Brenda (Hathaway) Wheelen
Other
June 4, 2021
Worked with Jerry for years many great times and memories, he will be missed...
Tim Farrer
Work
June 3, 2021
