107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA 51031
Oct
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
Oct
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
Funeral services provided by:
Julie and Joni, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your families are in my prayers.
Jodi Gutierrez
September 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. No he dances with Jan in Heaven. As a kid who grew up down the street from the Gorrells, I love you all. Played with Julie and Jackie and spent many hours after school watching cartoons. You guys are the best. Love to you all.