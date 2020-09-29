Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jerry Gorrell
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1935
DIED
September 28, 2020

Jerry Gorrell

Le Mars, Iowa

85, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Service: Oct. 3, 11 a.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, with military rites. Burial: Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: Oct. 2, 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA 51031
Oct
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA 51031
Oct
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
107 12th Street Southeast PO Box 711, Le Mars, IA 51031
Funeral services provided by:
Rexwinkel Funeral Home - Le Mars
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Julie and Joni,
I am so sorry for your loss. You and your families are in my prayers.
Jodi Gutierrez
September 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. No he dances with Jan in Heaven. As a kid who grew up down the street from the Gorrells, I love you all. Played with Julie and Jackie and spent many hours after school watching cartoons. You guys are the best. Love to you all.
Shawn Turner
Friend
September 28, 2020