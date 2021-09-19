Menu
Jerry M. Ofert
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Dr N
Sioux City, IA

Jerry M. Ofert

Hinton, Iowa

84, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Service: Sept. 25, 11 a.m., Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation: one hour prior to service.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 19, 2021.
I met Jerry when he first arrived in Sioux City. They moved to a home in Greenville, and being a friendly, outgoing person, he quickly met people and made friends. He was just a great, all around person! RIP, Jerry.....
Patty Mogensen
Friend
September 23, 2021
