Jerry M. Ofert
FUNERAL HOME
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
2320 Outer Dr N
Sioux City, IA

Jerry M. Ofert

Hinton, Iowa

Jerry M. Ofert, 84, of Hinton passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at a local hospital.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Larkin Chapel, located at 2320 Outer Drive North, Sioux City. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be made at christysmith.com.

He was born in Rulka, Lithuania, on April 20, 1937, the son of Anton and Anna Ofert. The Anton Ofert family immigrated to America. They arrived at Ellis Island, N.Y., on May 13, 1952. His birth name in Lithuania was Adolf Ofert, which he changed to Jerry in 1958, typical of immigrants of the time.

Jerry joined the U.S. Army and served from 1955-1961. He was proud of his military service. Jerry was united in marriage to Susan Ranschau on April 21, 1969; to this union three children were born, Michael, Matt, and Nadine. Later in life they parted ways. Jerry was later united in marriage to Mary Ellsworth on Dec. 25, 1995. They enjoyed traveling and going to car shows until her death.

Jerry was a trailer mechanic and painted trailers for Marx Trailers from 1968 until his retirement. He was known as Jerry "The Painter." He had a love for 50s music and enjoyed collecting and rebuilding cars and trucks, especially Ford F-100's of that era. He was a member of several car clubs and had a 1956 Ford F-100 that he showed and was very proud of.

Jerry is survived by sons, Michael of Moville, Iowa, and Matt of Summerville, S.C.; daughter, Nadine of Yankton, S.D.; two sisters, Marie Hersey of West Columbia, S.C., and Therese Snodgrass of Greensboro, N.C.; special friends Jeff and Julie Zettel of Merrill, Iowa; ten grandchildren, Michaele Jo, Joceyln, Jake, Lillian, Wyatt, Ava, Reesen, Eva, Madison, and Cade; and several great-grandchildren.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Paul and Peter; sister, Gertrude; ex-wife, Susan; and wife Mary.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Larkin Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Jerry when he first arrived in Sioux City. They moved to a home in Greenville, and being a friendly, outgoing person, he quickly met people and made friends. He was just a great, all around person! RIP, Jerry.....
Patty Mogensen
Friend
September 23, 2021
