Jerry E. Parks

Moville, Iowa

Jerry E. Parks, 89, of Moville passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at a local hospital.

Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville with military rites conducted by the American Legion Wink-Sparks Post #303 of Moville. A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today with a scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Jerry E. Parks was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Sioux City to Paul and Kathryn (Lenzen) Parks. He graduated from Bronson High School and then attended Wayne State College from 1951 to 1952. He joined the U.S. Army where he served in Korea and was discharged in 1955. Jerry earned his master's degree in teaching from Northern Colorado.

Jerry was united in marriage to JoAnne Butler on June 16, 1956, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. To this union five children were born. The family made their home in Moville.

Jerry was a school teacher in the Sioux City Public Schools, retiring in 1993. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing baseball, and slow pitch softball, and was a coach for his children's sports teams while they were growing up. He loved a good challenge and there was never a problem that he couldn't solve.

Jerry was an active member and volunteer of Immaculate Conception Church in Moville. He was also a member of the Meadows Country Club Board and Woodbury Central School Board. He loved Pierson chicken and prime rib from the Fireside in Anthon, along with a shot of Black Velvet. One of his greatest joys was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; children, Mike Parks of Moville, Kathy (Terry) Pierce of Moville, Karen Parks (Bill Grady) of Casselberry, Fla., and John (Pamela) Parks of Moville; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Parks; and brother, Patrick Parks.