Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry E. Parks
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicklas Director Jensen Funeral Homes
225 Frontage Rd
Moville, IA

Jerry E. Parks

Moville, Iowa

Jerry E. Parks, 89, of Moville passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at a local hospital.

Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville with military rites conducted by the American Legion Wink-Sparks Post #303 of Moville. A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today with a scriptural prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Jerry E. Parks was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Sioux City to Paul and Kathryn (Lenzen) Parks. He graduated from Bronson High School and then attended Wayne State College from 1951 to 1952. He joined the U.S. Army where he served in Korea and was discharged in 1955. Jerry earned his master's degree in teaching from Northern Colorado.

Jerry was united in marriage to JoAnne Butler on June 16, 1956, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. To this union five children were born. The family made their home in Moville.

Jerry was a school teacher in the Sioux City Public Schools, retiring in 1993. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing baseball, and slow pitch softball, and was a coach for his children's sports teams while they were growing up. He loved a good challenge and there was never a problem that he couldn't solve.

Jerry was an active member and volunteer of Immaculate Conception Church in Moville. He was also a member of the Meadows Country Club Board and Woodbury Central School Board. He loved Pierson chicken and prime rib from the Fireside in Anthon, along with a shot of Black Velvet. One of his greatest joys was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; children, Mike Parks of Moville, Kathy (Terry) Pierce of Moville, Karen Parks (Bill Grady) of Casselberry, Fla., and John (Pamela) Parks of Moville; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Parks; and brother, Patrick Parks.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
403 Jones St, Moville, IA
Jun
17
Service
7:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
403 Jones St, Moville, IA
Jun
18
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
403 Jones St, Moville, IA
Jun
18
Service
11:30a.m.
American Legion Wink - Sparks Post #303
Moville, IA 51039
Funeral services provided by:
Nicklas Director Jensen Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicklas Director Jensen Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this time.
Roxanne Ellis
Friend
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss Joann and family. Many memories babysitting your wonderful children. God bless all of you.
Vicky Kleinwolterink (Funk)
Family
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results