Jerry J. Roberts
FUNERAL HOME
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD

Jerry J. Roberts

Formerly Sioux City

Jerry J. Roberts, 84, formerly of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.georgeboom.com.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elaine; two sons, Scott (Donna) Roberts, and Kevin Roberts; daughter, Julie Roberts (Dennis); three grandchildren, Taylor Roberts, Carter Roberts, and Austin Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Henrietta (Huisman) Roberts; daughter-in-law, Tyra Roberts; seven siblings, Duane Cole, Corrine Mini, June Hopp, Darwin, Darold, Ralph, and Gilbert Roberts.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
Dec
18
Service
10:30a.m.
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral services provided by:
George Boom Funeral Home
