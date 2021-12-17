Jerry J. Roberts

Formerly Sioux City

Jerry J. Roberts, 84, formerly of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Family will be present to greet friends for visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.georgeboom.com.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elaine; two sons, Scott (Donna) Roberts, and Kevin Roberts; daughter, Julie Roberts (Dennis); three grandchildren, Taylor Roberts, Carter Roberts, and Austin Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Henrietta (Huisman) Roberts; daughter-in-law, Tyra Roberts; seven siblings, Duane Cole, Corrine Mini, June Hopp, Darwin, Darold, Ralph, and Gilbert Roberts.