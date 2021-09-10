To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Just learned of Jerry's passing. Our sympathy to you, Stacy. Our families were good friends for many, many years. God bless you and yours.
Sally Paterni and family
September 21, 2021
Jerry was one of my dad`s buddies, I remember when the automatic garage door opener`s came out, Jerry would drive by our house and push the opener and drive off when my dad would get his vehicle and drive over to Jerrys´s house, open his garage door and drive off and laugh!. Anyway, was always nice to me and my brothers, Rest Peacefully Jerry!
Jim Coney
September 17, 2021
Our sympathies to the family. Jerry was a kind gentleman and enjoyed many a conversation with him over the years. He is now out of pain and in heaven above. Most likely giving the angels a ride in his car.
Rest in peace.
Timothy McClintock
Friend
September 13, 2021
Our sympathies to you, Stacy and Gloria. Many Saturday morning breakfasts with Jerry will not be forgotten.
Bruce Kolbe
Friend
September 11, 2021
I worked for many years for jerry and his dad in Sioux City,Iowa. Two very special people!