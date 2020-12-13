Menu
Jerry D. Vanderlinden Jr.

Sergeant Bluff

Jerry D. Vanderlinden Jr., 72, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Per his wishes, no services will be held at this time.

He was a dedicated and loving father and grandfather, who always put his family first. He had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for living life on his terms, resulting in many great stories that will be told for years to come.

Jerry was a kind and generous man who opened his heart and home to those in need over the years. His simple acts of kindness and generosity touched the lives of many.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Charity (Shawn) Hovde, and Shannon Billings; five grandchildren, Olivia Vanderlinden, Danielle, Robert Rogers, Mitchell, and Jacob Hovde; a great-grandson, Dylan Rose Jr. and a second great-grandson due this month; sister, Nadine (Gene) Dutler; two brothers, Robert and Mark (Rita) Vanderlinden; two nephews, Shane Vanderlinden and Josh Dutler; and a niece, Amanda Vanderlinden-Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Vanderlinden Sr. and Beryl (Beller) Vanderlinden; a nephew, Heath Vanderlinden; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
My thoughts and prayers for the family. Jerry will be remembered as a great father to his girls.
Gail Coover
December 15, 2020
I lived on West 2nd street to . And he was a good friend of my brother Mark Coover. I can remember going in his house visiting. his family . they were so nice. . This was back in the 60"s to . I got to see his name on Facebook. A few years ago . He remembered me as a kid . My brother Mark passed away to a couple of years ago .
Shirley ( Coover ) stidd
December 13, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Jerry's death. We went to school together and he was indeed, a very nice guy!
Judy Luitjens Archip
December 13, 2020
My sympathies to Jerry's family. We lived a few houses away on W 2nd St in the early sixties. Jerry and I were drafted and did basic training together in Ft Lewis in 1969. I lost touch after that but thought of him now and again. I have our basic training picture on my desk. Rest in Peace!
Chuck Nash
December 13, 2020
