Jerry D. Vanderlinden Jr.

Sergeant Bluff

Jerry D. Vanderlinden Jr., 72, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

Per his wishes, no services will be held at this time.

He was a dedicated and loving father and grandfather, who always put his family first. He had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for living life on his terms, resulting in many great stories that will be told for years to come.

Jerry was a kind and generous man who opened his heart and home to those in need over the years. His simple acts of kindness and generosity touched the lives of many.

Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Charity (Shawn) Hovde, and Shannon Billings; five grandchildren, Olivia Vanderlinden, Danielle, Robert Rogers, Mitchell, and Jacob Hovde; a great-grandson, Dylan Rose Jr. and a second great-grandson due this month; sister, Nadine (Gene) Dutler; two brothers, Robert and Mark (Rita) Vanderlinden; two nephews, Shane Vanderlinden and Josh Dutler; and a niece, Amanda Vanderlinden-Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Vanderlinden Sr. and Beryl (Beller) Vanderlinden; a nephew, Heath Vanderlinden; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.