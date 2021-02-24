Jesse A. Bailey

Sioux City

Jesse A. Bailey, 41, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home.

Service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be noon until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jesse Aaron Bailey was born Aug. 9, 1979, in Sioux City the son of Cathy (Loggins) Barrett. He graduated from East High School in 1999. Jesse loved to drive his scooter all over. His favorite band was Metallica; Jesse also enjoyed watching Live Concerts, WWE and the WWF Wrestling, and going to the local taverns and casinos.

He is survived by his mother, Cathy Barrett; sister, Kim (Steve) Roder; brother, Myles Bailey; and father, Douglas Bailey.

Jesse is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; stepfather, Howard Barrett, Jr.; and a sister, Meloney Bailey.