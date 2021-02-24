Menu
Jesse A. Bailey
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Jesse A. Bailey

Sioux City

Jesse A. Bailey, 41, of Sioux City passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home.

Service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be noon until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jesse Aaron Bailey was born Aug. 9, 1979, in Sioux City the son of Cathy (Loggins) Barrett. He graduated from East High School in 1999. Jesse loved to drive his scooter all over. His favorite band was Metallica; Jesse also enjoyed watching Live Concerts, WWE and the WWF Wrestling, and going to the local taverns and casinos.

He is survived by his mother, Cathy Barrett; sister, Kim (Steve) Roder; brother, Myles Bailey; and father, Douglas Bailey.

Jesse is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; stepfather, Howard Barrett, Jr.; and a sister, Meloney Bailey.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service
4125 Orleans Ave., Sioux City, IA
Feb
27
Service
2:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service
4125 Orleans Ave., Sioux City, IA
So sorry for your loss keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers
Paula Hogan
February 27, 2021
you have my deepest sympathy. Sorry I am not able to attend the services
Jeannette V Woolworth
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jesse. He will be greatly missed. He always had a way to make people smile. He had an amazing smile himself and always brightened up everyone's day/night. God speed my friend and may you rest in peace.
Haleasha A Flaherty
February 25, 2021
My condolences to Jesse´s family. I was one of Jesse´s teachers at East High School. He was a joy and had a smile that could light up the room. He had such a positive outlook and the best sense of humor. Jesse was such a good friend to all and an inspiration. I don´t remember him ever complaining. He seemed to enjoy every moment and lived his life to the fullest. I´m so sorry for your sudden loss. May his memory be a blessing and help to ease your pain in time. Blessings, Mrs. Gase
Karen Gase
February 25, 2021
Sorry to hear about Jesse so sad
Rick Bailey
February 25, 2021
My deepest condolences two family. Jesse was good friend enjoy hanging out with over years . going miss him a lot r.I.p my friend
Chris Pederson
Friend
February 24, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jesse used to visit him in the Skywalk he was a friend of my son Tony
Charlotte Thoma
February 24, 2021
My condolences to Jesse's Family. He was a great friend to me from Kindergarten.
Anthony Clay
February 24, 2021
