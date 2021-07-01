Jim Goertz

Fargo, N.D., formerly Sioux City

Jim Goertz, 71, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, under the care of Sanford Hospice in Fargo.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Boulger Funeral Home in Fargo, with the family present at 9 a.m. No internment at this time.

Jim was born Oct. 21, 1949, in Nebraska to Howard J (Jeff) and Catherine (Hogan) Goertz. He was the sixth of twelve siblings. He attended school at Cathedral of Epiphany and Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City.

On March 27, 1971, he was united in marriage to Cheri Fahey at the Cathedral of Epiphany in Sioux City. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They welcomed three children into their family Jami, Jacque, and Ryan.

Jim worked various jobs through the years and in 1980 he began a career in the passenger elevator industry. In 1985 the family moved to North Dakota. Over the years, the towns of Wilton, Minot, and Hillsboro were considered home. In 2019 Jim and Cheri moved to Fargo.

He covered a four state area in the Midwest servicing and repairing elevators. In 1999 Jim began as an instructor, teaching elevator apprentices safety and education. He was also a certified Osha instructor. Jim was Union Strong and dedicated to his trade. In 2015 Jim retired with an hourly accumulation of 40 years of service. During Covid-19, Jim continued teaching long distance learning for the elevator apprentices.

Jim was a past member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic church and Knights of Columbus, Hillsboro, and a former board member of the Traill County Historical Society. One of Jim's favorite pastimes was fishing, whether in a boat or on the ice. In addition to spending time with them, he made sure he taught all of his grandchildren to fish.

He is survived by his bride of 50 years, Cheri of Fargo; daughters Jami (Michael) Kastning of Elk Point, S.D., and Jacquelyn (Gerald) Erickson of Jamestown, N.D.; grandchildren Julia Lovell and Mitchell Lovell of Fargo, Emily Goertz of Minot N.D., Abigail, Nora, and Patrick Kastning of Elk Point; bonus grandchildren April (Adam) Zimney, Nick (Kala) Erickson, Allison Erickson, Claire Erickson, Meredith (Tim) O'Brien, and Christopher Erickson, all of Jamestown, and Michael (Taylor) Kastning of North Carolina; siblings Lois Daniels, Cathie (Dennis) Carlson, Cindy Amick, Tim (Theresa) Goertz, Rita (Brian) Blanchard, and Keith Goertz; sisters-in-law Barb (Fred) Palensky and Chrissy Fahey (Bruce Thomas); multiple nieces and nephews; great-grandchildren Oliver Brown, Octavia Goertz; and bonus great-grandchildren Abram and Alexandra Zimney, and Rhett Kastning.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son Ryan; siblings Jeanne, Jerry, Joe, Julie, Tony; and three nephews.

We would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Wiisanen at the Roger Maris Cancer Center and Marissa with Sanford Hospice for their compassionate care.