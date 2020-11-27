Jimmy Alan Morey Jr.

Sioux City

Jimmy Alan Morey Jr., 57, of Sioux City passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel, 1801 Morningside Avenue. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Jimmy was born Sept. 25, 1963 in Sioux City, the son of Jimmy and Martha (Desy) Morey. He attended Sioux City Public Schools and attended East High School.

Jimmy married Joann Nyberg June 14, 1989, in Sioux Falls, S.D. The couple lived around Sioux Falls area until 2003 then moved to Sioux City. They have three sons. For the last four years Jimmy worked at ACURA Health Care Center as a cook. Jimmy loved to work with wood and spend time with his kids and grandkids.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Joann Morey of Sioux City; three sons, Alan (Vanessa) Morey of Sioux City, Jordan (Nicole) Morey of Sioux City, and Alex Morey of Sioux City; two granddaughters, Alaina and Melanie; father, Jimmy Alan Morey Sr. of Sioux City; sister, Sandy Stokely of Sioux City; brother Chris Anderson of Sioux City; sister, Jennifer Anderson of Sioux City; stepfather, Kenton Anderson of Sioux City; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded by his mother, Martha Anderson; stepmother, Marianne Morey; and uncle Mickey "Mike" Desy.