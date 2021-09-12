Jo Ann J. Eriksen

Sioux City

Jo Ann J. Eriksen, 90, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. today at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Homer, Neb., with Father Mark Beran as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Graceland Park Cemetery at Sioux City. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jo Ann was born on Aug. 21, 1931, in Salix, Iowa, to Paul and Emma (LaGesse) Prince. She graduated from Heelan Catholic High School with the Class of 1950.

Jo Ann married Darrel Eriksen on Feb. 4, 1952, in Fairbanks, Alaska, where Darrel was stationed in the United States Army. After Alaska, they returned to Sioux City, for a couple years before moving to California, where Jo Ann worked in a rubber factory.

In 1964, She and Darrel moved to Homer, Neb. While living in Homer, Jo Ann worked for the Homer Community School District for 27 years before retiring. In 2016, Jo Ann sold her home and moved to Whispering Creek Retirement Community in Sioux City, where she lived until her death.

Jo Ann loved to read and work jigsaw puzzles, but her greatest joy was watching the Chicago Cubs baseball team on TV; she was a life-long Cubs fan. She was a member at St. Cornelius Catholic Church.

Jo Ann is survived by her two children, Pamela (Mark) Bousquet and Steven (Paula) Eriksen; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one sister.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 11 brothers and sisters; and three grandsons.