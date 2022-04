Jo Anne Sparr

Moville, Iowa

81, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Services: Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Moville. Visitation: Sept. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.