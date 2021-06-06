Joan Linnea (Rye) Mitchell

Sioux City

Joan Linnea (Rye) Mitchell, 82, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her home.

Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at St Luke Lutheran Church in Sioux City (church requires masks). A service officiated by Pastor Paige McGrath and assisted by the Rev. Del Olivier will be held for family following visitation. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Joan was born to Grover and Hilma Rye on Nov. 16, 1938, in Sioux City. Joan attended school in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School in 1957.

In 1960, Joan married Joseph Mitchell. They were blessed with two children.

Joan taught school for many years starting in Sioux Falls for two years and spending 38 years teaching for the Sioux City Schools.

Joan loved to travel the world and being involved in church activities. She also loved spending endless hours participating and supporting her grandchildren in their activities.

Joan is survived by her children, Cheryl Connot and her partner, John Davis of Sioux City, and Todd Mitchell of Topeka, Kan.; her grandchildren, Mitchell (Courtney) Connot, Linnea (Eric) Welch, Jennifer Baurley, Lauren Connot, Matthew (Eva) Connot, Nicole Mitchell and Josie Mitchell; and great-grandchildren, Haley Connot, Maggie Baurley, Nolan Welch, Aiden Connot and Baby Boy Connot, arriving in October.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mitchell; her parents; eight siblings; and three of her nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be sent in Joan's name to Lutheran Lakeside Camp, 2491 170th Street, Spirit Lake, IA 51360.