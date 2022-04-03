Joan E. Paulsrud

Sioux City

Joan E. Paulsrud, 89, of Sioux City passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Joan was born Oct. 7, 1932 in Norwalk, Ohio; she was the daughter of Vern and Bertha (Kholar) Swanson. She graduated from Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1951 and graduated from Coe College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1955.

On Aug. 7, 1955, Joan married David Paulsrud in Cedar Rapids. Joan taught first grade at Lincoln Elementary School in Iowa City while her husband attended medical school at the University of Iowa. While her husband was in the Army, they lived in Fort Lewis, Wash.; Fort Bragg, N.C.; Washington, D.C.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Fairbanks, Alaska, before returning to Sioux City in 1970. During that time, Joan gave birth to son Steven in 1958, son Eric in 1960 and daughter Ann in 1962. She raised three children all of whom have been successful in their own lives.

She managed three different households and all the family would return for marvelous cooking and a beautifully decorated home on all the holidays. Joan had a lot of fun in her life and what gave her the most pleasure was travel, bareboat sailing, beautiful needlework, several bridge clubs, American Girls Book Club, PEO Chapter DH, two or three weeks every winter in Acapulco where she worshiped the sun, hosting her two granddaughters from Paris all summer from age four to 17, and being a loving grandmother to three grandsons.

She is survived by her husband Dr. David Paulsrud; son Steve (Kay); daughter Ann (Michel); daughter-in-law Deborah Paulsrud; granddaughters Emily and Elodie; and grandsons Isaac, Nathan and Jacob.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; son Eric; and two sisters Sue Quayle and Laverne Tucker.

Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church.