Joan 'Jo' Van Gorp

Sioux Center, Iowa

82, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Services: Dec. 31 at 2 p.m., First Reformed Church, Sioux Center. Burial: prior to service time, Memory Gardens Cemetery, Sioux Center. Visitation: Dec. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.