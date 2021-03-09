Menu
JoAnn Collins Boggs
JoAnn Collins Boggs

Kingsley, Iowa

JoAnn Collins Boggs, 85, of Kingsley passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Correctionville Speciality Care in Correctionville, Iowa.

Arrangements are with Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church with Msgr. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be at Arlington Township Cemetery in Moville, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, with family present at this time. Scripture reading will follow the visitation at Rohde Funeral Home. If unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on funeral home website. Condolences to the family may be directed to www.rohde.com.

Jo Ann was born May 9, 1935, to Joe and Elaine (Shrunk) Collins in Danbury, Iowa. She attended her school years in Moville until tenth grade when she transferred to Heelan High School in Sioux City, graduating with the class of 1953. On Feb. 18, 1953, Jo Ann was united in marriage to Wilbur Boggs of Moville. After their marriage they made Kingsley their home. Jo Ann and Wilbur raised four children: Terri (Mike) Wellenstein, Gary (Kitty) Boggs, Barry (Judy) Boggs, and Jerry (Shelley) Boggs.

Jo Ann is survived by her four children; her sister, Karen Lansink of Ida Grove; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jo Ann is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur; four siblings, Chuck, Kathy, Joe, and Linda; son-in-law, Mike; grandson-in-law, Juan Zermeno; and two great-grandsons, Adan, and Shawn Perez-Antonio.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rohde Funeral Home
101 West 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA
Mar
19
Prayer Service
7:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Rohde Funeral Home
101 West 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church
208 Brandon St., Kingsley, IA
Mar
20
Burial
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Arlington Township cemetery
1427 - 1437 Humboldt Ave., Moville, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to learn of the loss of your Mother! She was a very sweet lady with a beautiful smile!!
=˜ Kathy Hill
March 12, 2021
Sharing in your sadness for the loss of your mother, Gary. Thoughts and prayers are coming your way, for peace and content. She was such a great person, and I enjoyed knowing her. Blessings to all the Boggs families.
Patty Mogensen
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss thought and prayers are with you and your family
Jenneen lohse
March 9, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, your mom worked hard on her EARTHLY journey, may she rest in paradise
Gary n Kitty and family
March 9, 2021
BEST Mother in law EVER I will truly miss her
Kitty Boggs
March 9, 2021
