JoAnn Collins Boggs

Kingsley, Iowa

JoAnn Collins Boggs, 85, of Kingsley passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Correctionville Speciality Care in Correctionville, Iowa.

Arrangements are with Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Michael Catholic Church with Msgr. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be at Arlington Township Cemetery in Moville, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, with family present at this time. Scripture reading will follow the visitation at Rohde Funeral Home. If unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on funeral home website. Condolences to the family may be directed to www.rohde.com.

Jo Ann was born May 9, 1935, to Joe and Elaine (Shrunk) Collins in Danbury, Iowa. She attended her school years in Moville until tenth grade when she transferred to Heelan High School in Sioux City, graduating with the class of 1953. On Feb. 18, 1953, Jo Ann was united in marriage to Wilbur Boggs of Moville. After their marriage they made Kingsley their home. Jo Ann and Wilbur raised four children: Terri (Mike) Wellenstein, Gary (Kitty) Boggs, Barry (Judy) Boggs, and Jerry (Shelley) Boggs.

Jo Ann is survived by her four children; her sister, Karen Lansink of Ida Grove; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jo Ann is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur; four siblings, Chuck, Kathy, Joe, and Linda; son-in-law, Mike; grandson-in-law, Juan Zermeno; and two great-grandsons, Adan, and Shawn Perez-Antonio.