JoAnn D. Dickman

Sioux City

JoAnn Dorothy Dickman, 81, of Sioux City, passed away early Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital, with her son and daughter by her side.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Augustana Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Jane Johnston officiating and the Rev. Del Olivier assisting. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Condolences may be sent online to www.meyerbroschapels.com. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Augustana Lutheran Facebook page. Due to the pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear a mask and to observe social distancing.

JoAnn was born on Feb. 26, 1939, in Sioux City, the daughter of Stanley and Edith (Johnson) Srb. She was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. She attended local elementary schools, graduated from Central High School and Morningside College with a bachelor of arts degree in education.

She married Leo Dickman on June 28, 1969 at Augustana Lutheran Church. To this union, a daughter, Cindy, and son, Craig, were born.

After graduation from Morningside College, JoAnn began her teaching career working at Bryant and Lincoln. It was at this point that JoAnn's husband, Leo, passed away on Dec. 25, 1971. JoAnn stayed at home with her children for the next few years and then began teaching at Whitter. Shortly after, she moved to Hunt Elementary teaching second grade. She loved teaching second graders and would remain at Hunt in that position for more than 30 years, retiring in 2002.

JoAnn was a life-long member of Augustana Lutheran Church, having been baptized there, married there, and seeing all six of her grandchildren baptized there as well. She devoted much of her time teaching Sunday school as well.

JoAnn was very involved in her children's lives, coaching t-ball with her son and participating in Girl Scouts with her daughter. JoAnn was always involved in her children's activities having been a PTA member all through their elementary years. She was also an avid bowler, participating in bowling league for several years with a group of good friends.

JoAnn was a wonderful grandma to her six grandchildren and was very involved in their lives. Immediately after retirement, Grandma JoAnn enjoyed taking care of her grandsons, Trevor and Noah, then Madalyn, Abbie, Ellie and Tyler. For nearly 19 years, JoAnn attended numerous t-ball and baseball games, soccer, basketball and volleyball games. She loved to attend plays and concerts. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren and having as many get-togethers as she could.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cindy Welp of Sioux City; son, Craig (Kari) Dickman of Sioux City; grandchildren, Trevor, Madalyn, and Tyler Welp and Noah, Abbie, and Ellie Dickman; her dear friend, Mary Hanus; and her dog, Callie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Edith Srb; husband, Leo; and her son-in-law, Steve Welp.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Augustana Lutheran Church.