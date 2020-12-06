JoAnn Grace Hirschman

formerly rural Dakota City

JoAnn Grace Hirschman, 84, formerly rural Dakota City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Emerson.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

JoAnn was born April 16, 1936, in Menominee, Neb., to Boniface and Mary (Havermann) Goeden. She was the youngest of 10 children.

JoAnn married Eugene Hirschman on June 30, 1959, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, Neb. They moved to South Sioux City in 1963 and later moved to an acreage near Dakota City in 1973. Together, Gene and JoAnn raised seven children. She babysat in her home and later worked as an aide at Bryan School.

JoAnn was strong in her Catholic faith and served in her parish. She attended daily Mass, weekly adoration and belonged to the 3rd order of Carmelites. She also volunteered at the Bargain Center.

JoAnn was a talented seamstress. Her children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren were gifted with quilts. She had a big garden, canned, and excelled in cooking and baking. Her grandchildren, whom she spoiled, loved her homemade donuts. She liked to bake treats to share with her friends at Hardees and the Bargain Center.

JoAnn was stylish and active. She and Jodi enjoyed quality time shopping for bargains. She played golf and liked to cheer for the Huskers.

JoAnn suffered a massive stroke in November 2017. She entered the nursing home in August 2019. JoAnn kept her sense of humor throughout her suffering.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Eugene; children, Lisa (Paul) Tighe of Homer, Neb., Gary (Cathy) Hirschman of Piedmont, Okla., Mary Peskey of Omaha, Matt Hirschman of Lincoln, Neb., Mark Hirschman of Dakota City, and Tami (Brandon) Eaves of Omaha; son-in-law, Scott Beier of Dakota City; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren on the way; and sister, Gladys Tacke of Yankton, S.D.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jodi Beier in 2009; son-in-law, Tim Peskey; and siblings, Esther Kuchta, Mitzi McCullough, Kathleen Griess, and Emil, Bud, Norm, Kenny, and Don Goeden.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Carmelite Monastery or St. Michael's Catholic Church.