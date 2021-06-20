Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joann K. Henry
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Joann K. Henry

Sergeant Bluff

Joann K. Henry, 76, of Sergeant Bluff, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her residence.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Joann was born on Dec. 4, 1944, in Napier, Neb., the daughter of Clarence and Viola (Woehl) Cline. She attended Central High School, and was later married to William Henry during 1978.

Joann worked at various packing houses and then bartended at the Crosstown Bar. Later, she worked for different area cleaning services.

Joann enjoyed playing bingo, cards and board games, and calling her friends on the phone. She loved tending her garden through the years.

Joann is survived by her mother, Viola Cline of Sioux City; daughters, Rhonda (Tony) Gunsolly of Sioux City, and Misty (Gary) Minton of Whiting; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren; her brothers, David (Lisa) Cline of Sioux City, Donald (Julie) Cline of Hawarden, Iowa, Melvin (Dorothy) Cline of Sioux City, and Jim (Judy) Cline of Lacey, Wash.; and her sister, Janice (Dan) Purk of Tama.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughters, Candy Merryman and Sonjia Risner; her son, Edward Risner Jr.; a grandson, Austin Gunsolly; her father, Clarence Cline; a sister, Judy Durbin; and a brother, Norman Cline.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.