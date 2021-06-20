Joann K. Henry

Sergeant Bluff

Joann K. Henry, 76, of Sergeant Bluff, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her residence.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are with Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Joann was born on Dec. 4, 1944, in Napier, Neb., the daughter of Clarence and Viola (Woehl) Cline. She attended Central High School, and was later married to William Henry during 1978.

Joann worked at various packing houses and then bartended at the Crosstown Bar. Later, she worked for different area cleaning services.

Joann enjoyed playing bingo, cards and board games, and calling her friends on the phone. She loved tending her garden through the years.

Joann is survived by her mother, Viola Cline of Sioux City; daughters, Rhonda (Tony) Gunsolly of Sioux City, and Misty (Gary) Minton of Whiting; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren; her brothers, David (Lisa) Cline of Sioux City, Donald (Julie) Cline of Hawarden, Iowa, Melvin (Dorothy) Cline of Sioux City, and Jim (Judy) Cline of Lacey, Wash.; and her sister, Janice (Dan) Purk of Tama.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughters, Candy Merryman and Sonjia Risner; her son, Edward Risner Jr.; a grandson, Austin Gunsolly; her father, Clarence Cline; a sister, Judy Durbin; and a brother, Norman Cline.