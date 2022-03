My sincere sympathy to Jody's family and close friends. I worked with Jody at Terra Chemicals back in the late 1970's and early 1980's and we stayed in touch up to her passing. She was a very special friend to many. She grew the best tomatoes I have ever eaten. She will be missed by many for her love and generosity to others. May God surround her family with love and peace during this most difficult time. Rest in Peace my friend of many years. Love you!

Lynette Curry March 4, 2021