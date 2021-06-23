JoAnn Patricia Hagen Scroggs

Hawarden, Iowa

JoAnn Patricia Hagen Scroggs passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the age of 86.

A private family Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hawarden with Father Roger Linnan officiating. Burial of the cremated remains will follow in the Grace Hill Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 26, 2021, with her entire extended family. The Porter Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

JoAnn was born Nov. 22, 1934 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Ann and William Hagen. She was raised in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Franklin High School. JoAnn attended the University of Iowa where she received a Bachelor Degree of Education and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She went on to teach in the Denver Independent School District for two years.

She married Bob Scroggs on Aug. 2, 1958, in Cedar Rapids. They lived in Iowa City and then moved to Hawarden in 1959. Hawarden has been her home ever since. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother. They had a great marriage of 60 years together. Bob died Feb. 19, 2020.

JoAnn will be remembered by her sense of humor, her pretty smile, and sharp wit. She was fun! She loved her family and loved being with her extended family. She was a voracious reader. JoAnn served on the Hawarden Library board. She loved bridge and was a member of many bridge clubs. She loved her many friends and loved her life in Hawarden. She loved St Mary's and loved going to church. She was passionate about watching and following all sports, especially the West Sioux Falcons and Iowa Hawkeyes.

JoAnn is survived by her three children and their spouses, Ann and Frank Adams of Dallas, Lynn and Todd O'Neil of Overland Park, Kan., and Rob and Patty Scroggs of Alcester, S.D.; eight grandchildren, Stacy, Caroline, Elizabeth, Ellie, Bryan, Mathias, Michael, and Alex; eight great-grandchildren, Eloise, Mack Hardin, Scarlett, Lincoln, Jack, Cade, Cora, and Brooks; sisters-in-law, Julie Scroggs and Kay Scroggs; nephew, Charlie Scroggs; and nieces, Sue Ritchie, Peggy King, and Marty Ragnow.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; and so many great friends.

Donations may be made to the Hawarden Public Library.