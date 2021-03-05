Joanne 'Jody' McArthur

Sioux City

Joanne "Jody" Shumansky McArthur, 72, of Sioux City died surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Service will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Jody was born March 13, 1948, in Sioux City. The second oldest of nine children, Jody attended St. Joseph Elementary School and Heelan High School. She was an honors student and enjoyed spending time with her friends, many of whom remained her close friends throughout her life.

Jody met the love of her life, Gary McArthur in high school. They were married in 1971 and moved to Central Pennsylvania for a period of time in the early 1970s, before returning to Sioux City in 1974. Jody worked in Purchasing, beginning her career at Terra Industries and advancing through the years until she ultimately was elected President of the Siouxland Purchasing Association, serving for several years. Jody loved to negotiate and was a formidable business woman.

Jody became the first in her family to graduate from college, earning a degree in Business from Morningside College in 1992, graduating cum laude as a non-traditional student. Everyone who knew Jody knows her love of music, especially oldies from the 50s and 60s. She could often be found listening to music on her iPod, and loved attending live performances of her favorite acts when they came through town. She also enjoyed watching movies and TV shows that featured her favorite stars Clint Eastwood and Tom Selleck.

She was a proud lifelong learner who excelled in any trivia or quiz games, frequently beating her friends and family. She loved reconnecting with friends from across the country and playing trivia games with them.

Jody was always the expert on remembering relative's names and relationships to one another. She enjoyed learning about her family's Irish and Russian ancestry and was thrilled to be able to travel to Ireland. She also enjoyed a recent trip to Hawaii - another bucket list vacation spot for her.

Jody was always dressed to the nines with her hair and makeup perfectly done. She loved her high heels and especially her jewelry, amassing a beautiful collection over the years. Her generosity knew no bounds with her frequently giving gifts to her loved ones to commemorate special occasions and planning family get-togethers.

Jody is survived by her siblings Michael (Sue) Shumansky and children, Dawn and Michael Paul of Sioux City, Julie (Pat) McKinney of Sioux City, Jeanne Gates and son, Jacob Gates, Ray (Nancy) Shumansky, Jennifer (Brian) Cintani and daughter, Eleanor of Lincoln, Neb.; sister-in-Law, Joyce Shumansky and daughter, Jaime of Burnsville, Minn.; sister-in-law, Susan Haneklaus; brother-in-law, Mark McArthur; cousin, Linda (Del) Rees and children, Bob, Brian, Chad, and Shelly of Sioux City; her best friend, Gina (Don) Hanna and children, Lee, Chaeli, Stephanie, and Rhiannon of Sioux City; and many cousins, other relatives, and dear friends.

Jody is preceded in death by her husband, Gary; parents, Jack and Marjorie Shumansky; brothers, Jack and Jim; sister, Julia; brother-in-law, Tom Gates; and a nephew, Jack Daniel.