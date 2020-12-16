Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jodie Neswick
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Jodie Neswick

Sioux City

Jodie Neswick, 60, of Sioux City died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

A visitation with family present will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be held at a later date.

Jodie Lynn Neswick was born April 15, 1960 to Robert and Norma (Levering) Neswick. She attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated from Heelan High School in 1978. Following high school she attended Western Iowa Tech Community College.

In 1991 Jodie gave birth to her pride and joy, Matthew Lee Neswick. She raised him as a single parent all while attending college classes to earn her degree. As a non-traditional student she graduated with honors from Briar Cliff University with a degree in Accounting. Following that she worked at various jobs in the accounting field.

Jodie was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and had a special love for children. Her animated personality always made her a big hit with the babies and toddlers. She had a good heart and was always sure to tell the people she loved how she felt.

She is survived by her son, Matthew Neswick of Phoenix, Ariz.; her brother Mike (Judi) Neswick, her brother Thomas (T.J.) Neswick and her sister Judy (Jerry) Grimsley, and several nieces and nephews all of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Joyce Geary
December 17, 2020
Friends since grade school! We lost touch after high school when I moved to TX. But my Downs Syndrome niece, Sara, at times rode the same bus as Jodie, and Jodie recognized her as my niece. I will always appreciate Jodie for befriending my niece which helped rekindle our friendship.
Joyce Geary
December 17, 2020
laurie cier
December 16, 2020
Oh my dear friend. We had great times together! Always smiling. On our way to see Aerosmith July 2019
laurie cier
December 16, 2020
Jodie, amicable chums since age 4. Our high school peers agree, Jodie always left one feeling special!
Beth Pittman
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results