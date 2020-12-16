Jodie Neswick

Sioux City

Jodie Neswick, 60, of Sioux City died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

A visitation with family present will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be held at a later date.

Jodie Lynn Neswick was born April 15, 1960 to Robert and Norma (Levering) Neswick. She attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated from Heelan High School in 1978. Following high school she attended Western Iowa Tech Community College.

In 1991 Jodie gave birth to her pride and joy, Matthew Lee Neswick. She raised him as a single parent all while attending college classes to earn her degree. As a non-traditional student she graduated with honors from Briar Cliff University with a degree in Accounting. Following that she worked at various jobs in the accounting field.

Jodie was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and had a special love for children. Her animated personality always made her a big hit with the babies and toddlers. She had a good heart and was always sure to tell the people she loved how she felt.

She is survived by her son, Matthew Neswick of Phoenix, Ariz.; her brother Mike (Judi) Neswick, her brother Thomas (T.J.) Neswick and her sister Judy (Jerry) Grimsley, and several nieces and nephews all of Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family.