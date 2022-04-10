Menu
Joel Patrick Harrison

Sioux City

Joel Patrick Harrison, 67, of Sioux City passed away Wednesday, April 06, 2022 at his residence surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Joel was born June 8, 1954 in Sioux City, the son of Arthur and Aileen (Fries) Harrison. He graduated from Central High School. Joel worked at All Power Inc. as a machinist for a number of years. He married Pearl Hansen on July 27, 1984 in Elk Point, S.D.

Joel enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was: hunting, boating, golfing, going on motorcycle rides, or socializing with friends. He also enjoyed bowling and watching football. He was a member of the 'Boys of 68 and active with a golf league in his younger years.

Joel is survived by his wife, Pearl Harrison; children, Dustin (Amanda) Harrison, Ryan (Joy) Harrison, Marie Wickey, JoAnn (Dan) Reynolds, Dawn Schafer, and Lora (Tron) Smith; Joel's siblings, Janet (Sam) Bennett, Joan (Greg) Hainey, John (Ron) Harrison, and Julie (Buddy) Lane; sister-in-law, Rita Harrison; 14 grandkids; and 23 great grandkids.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Judith Simons, James (Sharron) Harrison, Jeffrey Harrison, and Jerry Harrison; and his two grandsons, Torey and Terrell Wickey.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Apr. 10, 2022.
