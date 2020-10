Rev. John A. Vakulskas Jr.

Sioux City

76, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Service: Oct. 10, 11 a.m., Mater Dei Parish, Church of the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Sioux City. Private Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: Oct. 10, 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church. Fisch Funeral Home & Monument, Remsen, Iowa.