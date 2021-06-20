91, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Services: June 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsburg, Neb. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Arrangements with Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.
My deeped sympathy to each and every member of John's Family. God will comfort and hold you in His Loving Arms during tha difficult times to come. I am a cousin of Emmett Book and his family of Anthon,, Iowa and the surrounding area areas. Iva Larie Crum/King/Weller