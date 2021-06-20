Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Earl Book
FUNERAL HOME
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St
South Sioux City, NE

John Earl Book

Martinsburg, Neb.

91, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Services: June 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsburg, Neb. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Arrangements with Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Martinsburg, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Love, Doug Korbel Family
June 24, 2021
My deeped sympathy to each and every member of John's Family. God will comfort and hold you in His Loving Arms during tha difficult times to come. I am a cousin of Emmett Book and his family of Anthon,, Iowa and the surrounding area areas. Iva Larie Crum/King/Weller
Iva Weller
Family
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results