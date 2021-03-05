John 'Jack' Clarkson

Marcus, Iowa

John "Jack" Clarkson, 80, of Marcus went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. today at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus. Masks and social distancing will be required. Father Bill McCarthy will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery in Marcus. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. today at the church. There will also be a gathering and celebration of Jack's life at a later date. The Earnest – Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus is assisting Jack's family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

John Arthur (Jack) Clarkson was born on May 3, 1940, to John and Lorene Clarkson. Jack and his younger brother Jim grew up in Marcus during the war years of World War II. Their father owned Clarkson's IGA grocery store in Marcus, and Jack spent his early years helping in the store, from his first job sorting pop bottles to waiting on customers and delivering groceries in the station wagon. It was in the grocery store that Jack developed his interest in and care for other people. He was proud to work at Wells Dairy, Walnut Grove, and Sand Seed Service.

Jack thrived in Marcus's tight-knit community, and delighted in the good ol' days of growing up in the 1940s and 50s. On June 20, 1959, he embarked on his greatest adventure: his marriage to Fern Letsche, his wife of 61 years. Jack and Fern had a wonderful marriage and raised their three young kids in Marcus: Tammy, Bob, and Alan. They were very proud of all three.

Jack was a pillar of the Marcus community. He served as a volunteer for the Marcus Fire Department and was very involved at Holy Name Catholic Church. He was a member of both the Jaycees and the Knights of Columbus, was an Advocate at the Heartland Care Center, and coached little league for a number of years. Jack was an avid supporter of the Marcus high school sports teams. Jack also had a great love of history-particularly Marcus history, a tradition he carried on from his dad, John M. Clarkson.

Jack's entire life was characterized by service. He cared deeply for other people, and found quiet ways to serve them. The stories of Jack's generosity are known throughout the community. He went out of his way to acknowledge everyone. Jack will be remembered by many people for the kindness he showed them.

And of course, no account of Jack's life would be complete without his deep and abiding love for the LA Dodgers. A devoted fan, Jack followed the Dodgers his entire life.

Jack was much beloved by his family and by everyone who knew him. We miss him dearly. Jack lives on in the hearts of his family and all of Marcus.

Jack is survived by his wife, Fern of Marcus; his three children, Tammy (Doug) Dalton of Cherokee, Iowa, Bob (Crystal) of Bozeman, Mont., and Alan (Claudia) of Algonquin, Ill.; his brother, Jim (Marsha) of Redmond, Wash.; and his six grandchildren, McKinsie, Madison, Wyatt, Benjamin, Isabelle, and Amanda.

He was preceded in death by is parents; and a sister-in-law, Teresa Dalton.