John Paul Cook
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Homes
210 S 5th Street
Mapleton, IA

1SG John Paul 'J.P.' Cook (ret.)

Mapleton, Iowa

1SG John Paul "J.P." Cook (ret), 91, of Mapleton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa, Iowa.

A Private Family Memorial Service was held at St. John's United Methodist Church in Mapleton. Pastor Mike Fillmore officiated. Committal Services followed in Mount Hope Cemetery at Mapleton, with Military Rites by Loren Hollister Post No. 496 of the American Legion of Mapleton. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

John Paul "J.P." Cook, the son of William F. and M. Leottie (Jones) Cook, was born on Aug. 10, 1930, in Mapleton, Iowa. He grew up in Mapleton and received his education from Mapleton High School graduating with the class of 1948.

In 1949, J.P. enlisted in the Iowa National Guard Btry B 194th 4th Field Artillery in Mapleton, and served as a Gunner. He was ordered to active duty during the Korean War in September 1950 and served as a Battery Supply Sergeant until June 1952, when he was released from active duty. J.P. reenlisted in July 1953 and served as First Sergeant. On May 1, 1959, the unit was reorganized and he served as a Weapons Platoon Sergeant then Battalion Sergeant Major.

He was ordered to active duty during the Vietnam War where he served from May 1968 until December 1969. J.P. was then released from active duty and returned to the Iowa Army National Guard serving as a First Sergeant until his retirement in August 1990.

On Oct. 20, 1949, J.P. was united in marriage to Ruth Foss. The couple made their home in Mapleton and were blessed with three daughters, Rebecca, Barbara and Jody. Upon his retirement after 40 years with the National Guard, J.P. felt the need to keep busy, so he went to work for Kueny Electric for the next 20 years.

It is said that J.P. bled black and gold as he was a loyal Iowa Hawkeyes and Steelers fan. He was also a faithful Rams fan who could be found in the stands cheering on the home team. J.P. loved playing cards during family gatherings, especially euchre. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather who was fondly referred to as the "rock" of the family. He will be remembered as a humble and kind man who was well respected by those who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish J.P.'s memory include his daughter, Jody Fitzpatrick of Waterloo, Iowa; grandchildren, Matthew Harbaugh, Nicholas (Lucy) Swee, Jacy (Zoe Woodworth) Fitzpatrick and John (Andrea) Fitzpatrick; great-grandson, Murphy Fitzpatrick; son-in-law, Stephen Harbaugh of Orlando, Fla.; and extended family and friends.

J.P. was preceded in death by his parents, William and M. Leottie Cook; his wife, Ruth Cook; daughters, Rebecca Harbaugh and Barbara (Bryan) Swee; brothers, Ed, Laurence, Don and Bill; sisters, Rosalie and Ruby; and parents-in-law, Henry and Ada Belle Blanche Foss.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Homes
