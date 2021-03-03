John T. Corio Jr.

Jefferson, S.D.

John T. Corio Jr., 89, of Jefferson passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at a local hospital.

A private family funeral will be held at St Peters Catholic Church in Jefferson. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born on July 23, 1931, in Sioux City to John and Antonia (Marmo) Corio. As a boy, he moved to the family farm in rural Jefferson with his parents. He continued to farm throughout his life. John also worked for Chicago and North Western Railroad for over 20 years and for Cargill.

He was united in marriage to Mary Pope on Aug. 11, 1951, in Sioux City. John enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He was a devoted member of St. Peters Catholic Church, where he was a lector and lay minister. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus for 65 years.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Corio of Jefferson; children John III (Kathryn) Corio, Theresa (Tony) Taylor, Marie (Dean) Taylor, and Tom (Jaclyn) Corio; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and sister-in-law, LaVonne Baker.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Angelo, Louis, and Phillip; and sister, Rose Pearson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peters Catholic Church, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, or charity of your choice.