John T. Corio Jr.
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

John T. Corio Jr.

Jefferson, S.D.

John T. Corio Jr., 89, of Jefferson passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at a local hospital.

A private family funeral will be held at St Peters Catholic Church in Jefferson. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born on July 23, 1931, in Sioux City to John and Antonia (Marmo) Corio. As a boy, he moved to the family farm in rural Jefferson with his parents. He continued to farm throughout his life. John also worked for Chicago and North Western Railroad for over 20 years and for Cargill.

He was united in marriage to Mary Pope on Aug. 11, 1951, in Sioux City. John enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He was a devoted member of St. Peters Catholic Church, where he was a lector and lay minister. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus for 65 years.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Corio of Jefferson; children John III (Kathryn) Corio, Theresa (Tony) Taylor, Marie (Dean) Taylor, and Tom (Jaclyn) Corio; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and sister-in-law, LaVonne Baker.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Angelo, Louis, and Phillip; and sister, Rose Pearson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peters Catholic Church, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, or charity of your choice.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers that God will help you through this difficult time.
LeeAnn Robinson
March 3, 2021
My deepest condolences to John´s family. I have known John for many, many years, and he will be missed. I loved seeing him go by my cabin in his pontoon, out for a Sunday ride or fishing with Tom Pope. Time goes too fast. Terry Sheahan
Terry Sheahan
March 3, 2021
