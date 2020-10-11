John E. 'Jack' Ward

Sioux City

John E. "Jack" Ward, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Jack was born Aug. 20, 1934, to John L. and Marian (Mottram) Ward in Sioux City. He lived in Sioux City all of his life, graduating from Leeds High in May of 1952.

In 1953, he entered the Navy. He went to boot camp in San Diego, Calif., airman school in Norman, Okla., and aviation electronics school in Memphis, Tenn. Upon completion of his schooling, he was sent to an air transport squadron in Atsugi, Japan.

After returning home, he went to work for N.W. Bell Telephone Co. Jack married Jane Johnson in December of 1959. They had two children, John and Jackie.

Jack enjoyed going to car races, camping, and fishing. However, the love of his life was building radio-controlled airplanes and float flying on Blue Lake.

He was a member of SLRC Modelers Club of Sioux City, Wings R/C of Le Mars, Iowa, and Barf R/C of Beresford, S.D. Jack also enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, NFL football, and NASCAR races.

Jack is survived by his wife, Jane Johnson Ward; children, John (Kristi) Ward and Jackie (Kevin) Viken; grandchildren, Garett (Bugsy) and Brianne Viken, Austin (Tisha Reyes) and Sydnee Ward; great-grandchildren, Novalea Dose and Brandy Reyes Ward; and brother, Donald (Buffy) Ward.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be his flying buddies.

Jack was a long-time member of Augustana Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church.